Mountain caribou populations continue to decline across their range as logging and resource extraction continue in the last remaining inland rainforest on planet Earth. (David Moskowitz file).

Four caribou left in South Purcells herd

A dire situation, says Wildsight

The results of the spring caribou count are in—there are only four caribou left in the South Purcells herd. This comes less than two weeks after the news that there are just three animals left in the South Selkirks herd.

This is a devastating loss for BC’s two southernmost remaining caribou herds and a sad day for British Columbians, says John Bergenske, Conservation Director for Wildsight.

“This is a dire situation that speaks to our failure as a province to maintain healthy ecosystems to sustain our wildlife,” he said.

The South Purcells herd is down to four caribou—three males and one female—from the 16 animals reported last year. Southern mountain caribou, a unique ecotype who live only in the inland temperate rainforest of BC’s southern interior mountains, feed exclusively on tree-growing lichen in the winter and need old growth forests to survive.

Bergenske explained that mountain caribou herds in BC have been declining for decades as the impacts of logging, industrial activity and motorized recreation spread over BC’s mountains, leaving isolated herds with nowhere left to run.

BC’s Mountain Caribou Recovery Implementation Plan, after more than a decade, has failed to stop the loss of caribou, let alone recover populations, Bergenske says. Now, the province has announced a new Mountain Caribou Recovery Plan, which contains general principles, but as of yet, no concrete steps to help caribou today.

“We need immediate action,” said Bergenske. “If we keep stalling, there just won’t be any caribou left to recover in the southern herds. If the province won’t protect all critical habitat now, then the federal government has to step in.”

There are fewer than 1200 southern mountain caribou left in herds from southeastern BC to the Hart Ranges of the Northern Rockies.

“Now is the time for government to act decisively to protect our mountain forest ecosystems,” Bergenske said. “It’s not only caribou that are under threat. BC is one of the wildest places on earth, but it will take all of us working together to hold on to that wild. Caribou recovery will take decades—but if we act now, it is possible.”

Previous story
B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales
Next story
B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Just Posted

Four caribou left in South Purcells herd

A dire situation, says Wildsight

Kimberley’s Devon Langelaar commits to University of Arizona Wildcats

Josh Lockhart Kimberley Dynamiters’ Devon Langelaar has committed to the University of… Continue reading

Wildsight to host town hall meetings to discuss Retallack tenure proposal

A meeting will take place in Kimberley at Centre 64 on Monday, April 30 at 7p.m.

Montana fed up with B.C.’s selenium pollution

Wildsight questions selenium levels in Elk, Fording Rivers

VIDEO: Turtle Day at Elizabeth Lake

Turtle Day took place on Tuesday, April 24 at the Elizabeth Lake… Continue reading

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Multiple-vehicle collision reported on Highway 1

Emergency responders en route to accident scene in Craigellachie

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was expected to stand trial Thursday, instead pleaded guilty to one of three charges

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

Most Read