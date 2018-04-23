Four impaired drivers grabbed in Kimberley over weekend

Over the past three days Kimberley RCMP removed four impaired drivers from the road. Three of them during the day.

The earliest occurred on April 22 at 8:30 am. Police were conducting a road check on highway 95A just east of Kimberley. A vehicle approached and while speaking to the driver, the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption. A breath demand was read and the driver provided two breath samples. The readings were 110 and 130 mgs of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. Impaired Driving evidence will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for review. He also received violation tickets for No Insurance and No Driver’s License.

On April 21 just before 2:00 pm and officer observed a vehicle being driven erratically. The officer stopped the vehicle and noted strong signs of alcohol consumption. He read the breath demand, obtained two breath samples both of which were a “Fail”. The driver is now prohibited from driving for 90 days and her vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

On Friday April 20, a report was received about a impaired driver. Police were able to locate the vehicle around 3:30 pm. Again the driver showed signs of alcohol consumption. The officer read the breath demand, a sample was obtained which was a “Warn”. The driver received a three day driving prohibition and his vehicle impounded. He also received a violation ticket for no insurance.

The only late night one was at 2:00 am on Sunday April 22. A report was received about a vehicle coming in from Wasa, the caller believed the driver was impaired. Once stopped the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption and read the breath demand. The driver blew a “Warn” and as such was prohibited from driving for three days. Her vehicle was also impounded.

Day or night police are always on the lookout for impaired drivers, says Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley Detachment.