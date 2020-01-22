Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Like many in British Columbia, you may be worried about running into Prince Harry and Meghan in your local dairy aisle, and not knowing how to behave properly.

Here are some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC.

• Don’t touch them. Traditionally one may only touch a Royal if a hand is offered.

• Don’t ask for an autograph. Members of the royal family aren’t supposed to sign autographs out of worry they could be forged.

• Don’t ask for a selfie. Taking a selfie would require turning your back to a Royal and that’s a no-no.

Finally, the BBC is also reporting the couple is considering an invasion of privacy suit against a paparazzi photographer who snapped Meghan and Archie out for a walk with their two dogs in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver island, Monday morning.

With that in mind, you probably don’t want to take their picture, either.

Curtsies are not required, nor expected, when meeting a Royal, but they are not out-of-line. A Government of Canada website with information on royal conduct describes an acceptable curtsy – should the spirit move you – as the right foot placed behind the left heel, with the knees bent slightly. Men may make neck bows, which are just a little more than a nod of the head.

While Harry is still a prince, neither he nor Meghan are to be addressed as Royal Highness. (They do retain the titles, however.) They are called Duke and Duchess of Sussex and subsequently “Sir” and “Ma’am”.

While the couple doesn’t ordinarily use last names, if you get stuck you could probably just refer to them as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s mom and dad.

Related: Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Related: Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Townsite outdoor rink up and running in Kimberley
Next story
B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters win 7-2 over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiter’s point total is now at 70 as they defeated… Continue reading

Farm life: a case of the Mondays

Sometimes when Monday gets you down all you need is a walk, a good meal, and a little perspective.

Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

In 2018, pay parking in Interior Health hospitals totalled $5.3 million of their $2.2-billion budget

Townsite outdoor rink up and running in Kimberley

The City of Kimberley updated residents on the status of the Lois… Continue reading

Kimberley Nordic Club hosting Teck Kootenay Cup races 5 and 6 in February

The races will take place on February 8 and 9, 2020.

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Most Read