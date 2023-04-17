FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Fox News case judge announces trial delay, gives no reason

Judge says delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline

The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

—David Bauder And Randall Chase, The Associated Press

Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday

