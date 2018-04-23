Fraser Institute releases elementary school report card

The Fraser Institute has released its annual ranking of elementary schools in British Columbia and once again private and independent schools top the list.

Those creating the rankings at the Fraser Institute say that not only do the rankings give parents a means to make a choice, if they are in an area where choices are available, but that the Report Card encourages schools to perform well.

“The act of publicly rating and ranking schools attracts attention, and this can provide motivation. Schools that perform well or show consistent improvement are applauded. Poorly performing schools generate concern, as do those whose performance is deteriorating. This inevitable attention provides one more incentive for all those connected with a school to focus on student results.”

The rankings are not without controversy, as most public educators say comparing an expensive private school to public schools is apples and oranges.

The Report Card looks at Grades 4 and 7 testing results, and therefore the only Kimberley School rated is the 4 to 7 McKim School.

McKim’s rankings are generally trending up. It ranks 315 out of 946 schools rated across the province. Average reading and writing scores are up at McKim in the past five years, on a steady rise. Numeracy is rising more slowly but is still up gradually over five years. The school ranks a 6.6 out of ten, up from 4.5 in 2013.

The top three schools as ranked by the Fraser Institute are Stratford Hall in Vancouver, Aberdeen Hall in Kelowna and Lynn Valley in North Vancouver. Lynn Valley is a public school and the top ranked public school in the province.