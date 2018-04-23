Fraser Institute releases elementary school report card

McKim ranks in top third

The Fraser Institute has released its annual ranking of elementary schools in British Columbia and once again private and independent schools top the list.

Those creating the rankings at the Fraser Institute say that not only do the rankings give parents a means to make a choice, if they are in an area where choices are available, but that the Report Card encourages schools to perform well.

“The act of publicly rating and ranking schools attracts attention, and this can provide motivation. Schools that perform well or show consistent improvement are applauded. Poorly performing schools generate concern, as do those whose performance is deteriorating. This inevitable attention provides one more incentive for all those connected with a school to focus on student results.”

The rankings are not without controversy, as most public educators say comparing an expensive private school to public schools is apples and oranges.

The Report Card looks at Grades 4 and 7 testing results, and therefore the only Kimberley School rated is the 4 to 7 McKim School.

McKim’s rankings are generally trending up. It ranks 315 out of 946 schools rated across the province. Average reading and writing scores are up at McKim in the past five years, on a steady rise. Numeracy is rising more slowly but is still up gradually over five years. The school ranks a 6.6 out of ten, up from 4.5 in 2013.

The top three schools as ranked by the Fraser Institute are Stratford Hall in Vancouver, Aberdeen Hall in Kelowna and Lynn Valley in North Vancouver. Lynn Valley is a public school and the top ranked public school in the province.

UPDATED: Arrest made after van hits pedestrians in Toronto
Lt. Governor back in the saddle, with a legacy of land stewardship

Cranbrook vet receives Quilt of Valour

Local Quilts of Valour representative Cindy Postnikoff presented another quilt this week,… Continue reading

Four impaired drivers grabbed in Kimberley over weekend

Over the past three days Kimberley RCMP removed four impaired drivers from… Continue reading

WildSafeBC 2018 season has begun

Is your yard ready for spring and free of wildlife attractants?

Jean Minifie named Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi chapter

The Beta Sigma Phi chapter held a dinner on Tuesday, April 17… Continue reading

Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance celebration

A 40th anniversary ceilidh

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

UPDATED: Arrest made after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Police are not saying what is the extent of injuries yet

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Lt. Governor back in the saddle, with a legacy of land stewardship

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

