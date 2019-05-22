Free bike racks for businesses

Healthy Kimberley and Selkirk students team up to make healthy options easier for businesses.

Submitted

Selkirk Secondary School metal work students did great job creating stand-up bike racks for local businesses in a joint project with the City of Kimberley and Healthy Kimberley’s “Taking Care of Business” program. We have a few racks left over if you or someone you know has a business that could use one! Thank you to everyone who participated in this great project especially Mr Scott and the hardworking students! For more information contact Healthy Kimberley: healthykimberley5210@gmail.com.

