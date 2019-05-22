Free bike racks for businesses

Submitted

Selkirk Secondary School metal work students did great job creating stand-up bike racks for local businesses in a joint project with the City of Kimberley and Healthy Kimberley’s “Taking Care of Business” program. We have a few racks left over if you or someone you know has a business that could use one! Thank you to everyone who participated in this great project especially Mr Scott and the hardworking students! For more information contact Healthy Kimberley: healthykimberley5210@gmail.com.