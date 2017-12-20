Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

The kits are now available at London Drugs, Save-on-Foods pharmacies, as well as training

The B.C. government is making overdose-reversing naloxone kits more readily available for residents across the province, free of charge.

About 1,900 kits have been distributed to 220 pharmacies for the first time this month, addictions minister Judy Darcy announced Wednesday.

“Our most urgent priority is to keep people alive, so we’re dramatically expanding easy access to naloxone,” she said.

The expansion program will allow pharamcists to also train those interested on how to use the kit, as well as detect an overdose.

READ MORE: B.C. launches new drug checking program, expands fentanyl testing

BC Coroners stats show that 1,400 lives are expected to be lost to opioid-related fatalities by the end of 2017.

The no-cost kits are now available at pharmacies located within London Drugs and Save-on-Foods, as well as others, for people who use opioids or are likely to witness and respond to an overdose.

To ensure privacy, identifying information about the person receiving the kit is not tracked.

Access to harm-reduction tools is one of the key pillars in the province’s response to combating the overdose crisis – and pharmacies can play a big role in ridding the barrier to accessing the life-saving kits, said Geraldine Vance, BC Pharmacy Association chief executive officer.

“Pharmacists are trained, experienced and knowledgeable, not only in medication but in providing an essential health-care service to our patients and to our community,” Vance said.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three charged with animal cruelty in largest animal seizure in B.C.
Next story
WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Just Posted

Kimberley Five Pin Bowlers Association donates remainder of funds to Military Ames

The donation is for phase two of the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park.

Interior Health year in review

Message from Board Chair Doug Cochrane

Public invited to attend Best Evidence pharmceutical education conference

An upcoming conference in Kimberley in January, though geared to medical professionals… Continue reading

Nearly 1900 without power in Kimberley Wednesday morning

A fallen tree is the cause of the outage.

Buckhorn and Main now open

The new restaurant at Kimberley Alpine Resort celebrated their launch last Thursday

Dynamiters help unload groceries for Food Bank

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is putting together their Christmas Hampers

Glass sponge reef recommended as World Heritage Site

The Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs are among eight nominated sites

New contract including anti-harassment measures approved by B.C. actors

Ninety-four per cent of Union of B.C. Performers members voted in favour of the three-year contract

67,000 homeowners get early-warning assessment notice

These notices have been sent out to homes with an above-average increase in their 2018 assessment

Breaking: Three found dead in Kelowna home

The home is surrounded in police tape and cruisers are parked out front

Six injured in B.C. every hour in Christmastime crashes

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes.

Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

The kits are now available at London Drugs, Save-on-Foods pharmacies, as well as training

Ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields found not guilty of sexual assault

A former civilian employee had accused the former Mountie of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom

Thieves steal from B.C. firefighters in action

Keremeos firefighters came back from a dangerous call to find vehicles ransacked, items stolen

Most Read