Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.

A rapid COVID-19 test swab.

B.C. has expanded access to free rapid tests to people aged 60 and over beginning March 7.

Rapid tests are available at pharmacies across the province. Eligible individuals can access one test kit which contains five rapid tests, only one test can be obtained every 28 days. Individuals must display their personal health number when picking up a test kit.

Kits can be picked up on behalf of another person, however, the person picking up the test must provide the name, personal health number and date of birth of the person they are picking up for.

The province says that as of March 3, 3.9 million rapid tests have been distributed to pharamcies. Of these, 1.8 million rapid tests have been shipped to community pharmacies throughout the province, and as many as 583,000 rapid tests have been dispensed through the more than 1,000 participating pharmacies.

B.C. made rapid tests publicly available through pharmacies for the first time on Feb. 25. At the time, tests were only available to those aged 70 and over. Public health officials said that access to rapid tests will expand as more supply becomes available.

Rapid tests are also being distributed through the K-12 school system, at post-secondary schools, remote and rural areas, and through certain workplaces that apply for tests. The province also has rapid tests that are not suitable for at-home use and are being used to bolster supplies at testing sites.

