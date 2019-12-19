In addition to regular transit service, BC Transit and the City of Kimberley are pleased to offer a free ski shuttle. Bulletin file photo.

Free shuttle back into schedule for ski season

Kimberley’s free ski shuttle is back for the 2019-2020 season.

In addition to the regular commuter and transit services in Kimberley, BC Transit and the City of Kimberley are pleased to offer free ski shuttle service from December 27, 2019 to April 5, 2020 in Kimberley.

The winter shuttle is a free transportation service between the base of Kimberley Alpine Resort,

on-mountain accommodations and the downtown shops, pubs and restaurants. The bus runs every day but make sure to pick up a schedule on board or on our website to ensure you don’t miss out on any après-ski fun.

Hop on the route 23 Peak to Platzl Winter Shuttle all week long and leave the driving to us.

Service will be available on New Year’s Day and Family Day.

The shuttle is jointly funded by the City of Kimberley and BC Transit.

For more information about transit in Kimberley, please call 250-427-7400 or visit bctransit.com/Kimberley.


