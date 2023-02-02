Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

Two trips impacted, more at risk between Victoria and the Lower Mainland

Travellers planning on making their way between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are being advised of ferry sailing cancellations due to strong winds today, with possibility of more to come.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for numerous areas, with a frontal system crossing the south coast that could bring winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour this afternoon and into the evening.

The noon sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. ferry out of Swartz Bay on Feb. 3 were proactively cancelled by BC Ferries on Thursday. Other Friday trips aboard the Queen of New Westminster at risk of cancellation include the 4 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

For Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo on Friday, Feb. 3, sailings at 10:40 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. are also at risk of cancellation, stated B.C. Ferries in a service notice. For Horseshoe Bay terminal in West Vancouver, the 10:40 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. sailings could potentially be cancelled, as well.

The ferry company said it is also monitoring conditions on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, with 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen at risk of cancellation and 12:45, 3:15 and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point under watch as well.

BC Ferries said in a service notice that it will monitor the weather forecast and provide further updates as soon as more information is available.

The heavy winds are forecasted to remain strong in the straits through Friday afternoon.

For more ferry information, visit the BC Ferries website.

READ: HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
Canada says NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S.
Next story
Teen killed in Burnaby shooting; police probe connection to Surrey car fire, gang conflict

Just Posted

Round the Mountain is truly a family event, with activities for all ages, including the ever popular Kids Zone with special races and activities for the younger crowd. Jim Webster file
Over 300 people already registered for Round the Mountain 2023 in Kimberley

Honourable Minister of State for Child Care, Grace Lore, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony at Marysville Elementary in Kimberley, the newly announced future site of a childcare facility that will add 148 child care spaces for children aged 0 to 10. Paul Rodgers photo.
Ground broken for 148-space childcare facility at Marysville Elementary

Jesse Kwasney with his favourite player Casey Miller. Submitted photo
Dynamiters’ Seventh Player

Basin youth at a previous summit in Valemount. CBT file
Kootenay youth invited to register for CBT Youth Leadership Summit