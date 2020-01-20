Friday fatality at Fernie Alpine Resort

Elk Valley RCMP are currently investigating the death of male skier at Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) on Friday, January 17.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the RCMP received a report of a skier discovered in the snow amongst trees at FAR. Initial reports indicate that the individual was skiing with one other person but eventually became separated.

According to RCMP, “that person retraced his run in search of his associate and made the discovery.”

“He immediately called for support from Fernie Alpine Resort’s ski patrol, who responded to the scene,” said Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. “The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrollers, and to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the skier was later pronounced deceased in hospital.”

The man has been identified as a 35 year old male in his thirties, originally from Quebec.

Fernie Alpine Resort said that “our sincere thoughts and care go to the individual’s family and friends.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the man’s death and is now investigating.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour
Next story
Cariboo Memorial Hospital on the mend after cold weather wreaks havoc

Just Posted

Friday fatality at Fernie Alpine Resort

Elk Valley RCMP are currently investigating the death of male skier at… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters win two overtime games on weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters were celebrating as though they had won, and the… Continue reading

First Snow Pack report of season issued by River Forecast Centre

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre has issued the first of their Snow Survey… Continue reading

Highland Dancers entertain at Kimberley mid-winter lunch

Delicious homemade soup and dessert on a cold day. Perfect. The ladies… Continue reading

Ktunaxa, supporters celebrate protection of Qat’muk and the Jumbo valley

Speeches, acknowledgements and ceremonies mark an emotional gathering in Cranbrook

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital on the mend after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

Most Read