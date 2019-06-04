Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Used Book Store to close

The bookstore will no longer be accepting donations.

After seven years of serving the Kimberley community at its current location in Marysville, the Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Used Bookstore will be closing down, and very soon.

Friends of the Library Volunteer Paula Neideg says the store is closing due to unforseen circumstances.

“The bookstore has existed as an ongoing fund-raising project to support enhancements to the Kimberley Public Library,” she explained in a press release. “Over the years, volunteers have worked tirelessly receiving, sorting and selling thousands of donated, gently used books. An unexpected environmental benefit of the project has been keeping the books from the landfill.”

To help facilitate the closing, the Book Store can no longer accept donations of books. They are however, open to discussion with non-profit groups interested in a fund-raising opportunity or individual business owners regarding bulk sales of books and store fixtures.

Unfortunately, short timelines require this be done by June 14th, 2019. Inquiries can be directed to Heather MacKenzie at 250 427-5354 or Paula Neidig at 250 581-1311.

The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library will continue as a non-profit society to support the Library.

The Society Board wishes to thank the volunteers for their dedication to the Book Store and to the Society.

“Thank you to our loyal customers for their generous donations and patronage,” reads the press release. “Thank you to bookstore landlord Steven Klap who for many years was able to provide us a place to be at an affordable cost.”

