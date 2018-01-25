Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

A heli-skiing operation is cleaning up after a fuel leak at one of its back-country lodges north of Nakusp.

The spill at the CMH Galena Lodge occurred just over a week ago, says a ministry official. The lodge is located in the Badshot range of the Selkirk Mountains, about 80 kilometres by highway north of Nakusp.

It’s not known what the leaked fuel was, or how much fuel spilled.

“Environmental remediation and assessment experts were brought in immediately on discovery to contain the release, evaluate the impact and lead remediation efforts,” says a news release from CMH, a mountain skiing tourism company based in Alberta. “Their efforts are ongoing and will continue until all related impacts are addressed.”

CMH says an environmental response officer from the BC Ministry of Environment has advised them that “he is extremely satisfied with the approach and progress to date”.

RELATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

“The fuel distribution system has been contained and the outside experts have advised that there are no indications of any downstream impacts in Lardeau Creek or Trout Lake,” CMH says. “Environmental monitoring of the conditions is proceeding on a daily basis.”

As of publication time the ministry had not responded to a request for information on the spill.

Wes Heck, who’s lived on Lardeau Creek for the last four years, isn’t impressed with the lack of communication.

“It would be nice to know what’s going on,” he says. “No one really knows around here.

Heck’s house is about 10 kilometres downstream from the lodge, on Lardeau Creek.

“How close was the spill to the water? What are they doing to clean it up?” he asks. “I’ve spilled diesel when I grew up in Alberta, and you don’t know where it could be going under the snow.”

But another Trout Lake resident contacted by Arrow Lakes News says he’s satisfied how the cleanup is proceeding.

“Our family’s been here 30 years, and they’ve always been good neighbours,” says Don Coller, who owns the general store in Trout Lake. “They’ve never been anything but helpful and cooperative.”

“It’s unfortunate, but stuff happens.”

CMH says the incident has not affected Galena Lodge or our guests and we remain in full operation.