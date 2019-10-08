Fuels management program underway in Kimberley Nature Park

Pile burning will continue through the fall. Kimberley Fire Department photo

Kimberley was somewhat smoky last Friday as some burn piles from summer fuels management work were dealt with. Fire Chief Rick Prasad said that work would likely continue this week as conditions allow.

The City has confirmed in a press release that fuels work continue this week and beyond.

Through the summer, crews were busy gathering piles of dead trees and brush to be managed once fire season had ended. The fuels management program began this week and will last through the fall.

Several other locations around the city will also be affected by the fuels management program including areas around Forest Crown Estates, Myrtle Mountain, and the Kimberley Nordic area. These fuels management efforts will help mitigate threat of wildfire for years to come.

The City and Fire Department will be inviting residents to an open house in November to learn about all the ways they are protecting the City from Wildfire.

