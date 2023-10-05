Fun and games on horseback at Grand Forks BHA Gymkhana

Sunday was a perfect day for riders from around the Boundary and as far as Keremeos to get together for some horse-centered fun and games.

About 22 riders ranging from toddlers to grandmothers met at the Boundary Horse Association’s (BHA) riding grounds for a monthly Gymkhana, putting their equine skills to the test. Riders were all put through five western-based courses: pole bending, barrel racing, pole keyhole (ride the horse between pylons, then around a pole), scramble (pole bending with a jump) and “Big T” (pole bending and barrel racing). Every rider was judged on their ability and speed to complete the course. Times and points were recorded and winners received prizes at the end of the show.

While Gymkhana is competition, the focus is on keeping it fun and letting riders focus on skills and bonding with their horses, explained BHA president Madalene Espenhain.

The BHA also encourages people from outside the Boundary Region to come and join them.

“We try to have one at least once a month through our season and this time we have riders from Keremeos and Oliver,” she said. “We have a few regulars that come from out-of-town. It’s a low-key day for competitive and non-competitive riders of all ages. It’s just a fun day to come out and enjoy riding and each other’s company.”

Every meet involves different courses and patterns for riders to challenge their skills and keep it fresh and exciting, said Espenhain. How long the event goes on depends on how many riders register and attend.

It’s also a chance for some riders to test ride themselves and a new horse. Debbie Jones was using the Gymkhana to test Snickers, a painted mare she was considering buying.

After a rocky start at the beginning, including having to almost crab-walk Snickers through barrels, she said the horse had calmed down when it became clear she wasn’t going to let her be feisty.

“All I have to do is be firm and she will give up once she realizes I’m not letting her get away with it,” Jones said. “She’s not used to me, but as the day is getting on, she is getting better.”

She added her daughter was also riding her horse because she’s getting back into competitive riding.

For her, Gymkhana and western riding is much more relaxed and casual than the English style she was taught when she lived in England. I’t’s also more practical for living in western Canada, she added, as she rides outdoors and trail rides. Western tack is bulkier and has more components, but it’s more comfortable to ride in and less fussy to handle in the field.

October is going to be an odd one for BHA as they are hosting two Gymkhana events. The Halloween Gymkhana is scheduled for Oct. 22, with riders and horses getting dressed in costumes and running courses. Prizes will be handed out for best costumes and of course, best riders.

