Funding to help many local species in the Columbia Region

There are multiple FWCP-funded projects this year to enhance habitat for ungulates, including bighorn sheep. FWCP.

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program has announced funding approval for this year’s projects. A total of $6.2 million will be provided throughout the Columbia Region to enhance habitat for at-risk species.

“Throughout the region, the projects funded by the FWCP this year will support our mission to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams,” says Jen Walker-Larsen, the FWCP’s Columbia Region manager.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations, and public stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams with annual funding from BC Hydro.

Projects specific to the East Kootenay include installing nesting structures for at risk bank akin barn swallows, and restoring critical habitat for at-risk Lewis’s woodpeckers and American badgers.

• At Bummer’s Flats the second year of a pollinator meadow restoration is going ahead. This will create a biologically diverse and functioning herbaceous plant community to attract native pollinators and discourage invasive species.

• Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it Ungulate Habitat Management Plan: Invasive plants and forest encroachment have greatly reduced ecosystem health on reserve lands increasing demand from ungulates—elk, mule deer, whitetailed deer—on limited resources and further degrading these systems. Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it will develop an ungulate habitat management plan that describes current habitat conditions and identifies strategies to restore habitats on reserve to sustainably support ungulate populations year-round.

• Elk Valley Invasive Plant Management Year 3: This multi-year project will provide a multi-stakeholder framework to minimize and contain invasive plant species and maintain biodiversity and ecological function in the upper Elk Valley with an emphasis on areas of high habitat value (such as bighorn sheep habitat and conservation properties). Multi-stakeholder groups will work collaboratively to coordinate and implement a management plan designed to prevent, educate, inventory, contain, reduce, and monitor invasive plant species in the identified priority areas. This project will benefit bighorn sheep, elk, moose, whitetailed deer, mule deer, and grizzly bears

• Galton Range or Bull River Invasive Species Management: This Seed Grant project will explore the feasibility of a large-scale, multi-year project to conduct habitat-based invasive plant management within either the Galton Mountain Range or the Bull River area in the East Kootenay.

• Planning to restore wetlands on ʔaq̓am lands ʔakaq̓ⱡaʔhaⱡ (Wetland) Restoration Design: This is the first year of a multi-year project to restore wetlands that are critical for protecting water resources, habitat connectivity, and wet microclimates for all living things in a changing climate on ʔaq̓am lands.

• Filling data gaps about bat abundance and diversity Establishing and Monitoring Bat Abundance and Diversity Year 1: This multi-year project will use the North American Bat Monitoring protocol to establish baseline diversity and relative abundance of bats and guide implementation of mitigation efforts for threats such as white-nose syndrome. This project includes construction and assessment of artificial roosts and the results will help inform conservation planning in future years.

• Conserving and restoring East Kootenay cottonwood forests Elk Valley Cottonwood Conservation and Restoration Strategy: This project will inventory the extent and condition of existing and historical cottonwood forests and prioritize conservation and restoration sites. It will develop restoration prescriptions in consultation with First Nations, local user groups, subject matter experts, NGOs, and government representatives.

• Supporting endangered East Kootenay whitebark pine Whitebark Pine Planting in East Kootenay Wildfire Areas Year 5: This multi-year project will support whitebark pine recovery by planting an estimated 15,000 seedlings at a density of 500-800/hectare, improving growing conditions for naturally regenerating trees, and working with industry to improve management approaches.

• Reducing grizzly bear conflicts Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions Year 3: This multi-year project will promote coexistence between grizzly bears and rural residents through education, collaboration, and the use of practical tools, such as correctly installed electric fencing.

• Restoring wetlands and hydrology in the East Kootenay Marion Creek Wetland Restoration Project: This project will restore up to six wetlands, totaling four hectares, plus six hectares of upland habitat. Marion Creek is located on the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Thunder Hill Ranch conservation property in the Upper Columbia Valley, northwest of Canal Flats.

• Reducing wildlife highway mortalities in the East Kootenay Safe Passages for Wildlife in the Southern Canadian Rockies Year 3: This multi-year project is aimed at improving connectivity and reducing collisions along Highway 3 near the Alberta border.

• Enhancing East Kootenay ecosystems F23 East Kootenay Ecosystem Enhancement: This annual and ongoing project will focus on the oversight, coordination, and implementation of restoration activities in East Kootenay upland and dryland ecosystems, including prescription development, slashing, piling, pile burning, masticating, burn-planning, prescribed burning, post-burn monitoring, and reporting.

READ: Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program funds East Kootenay restoration projects



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter