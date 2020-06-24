Fundraising goal reached for new diagnostic equipment at Cranbrook hospital

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary donated $45,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health to meet the $1.2 million fundraising goal to purchase a SPECT CT, an important piece of diagnostic equipment. Pictured above — Lynn Maffioli, Brenna Baker, Odette Rouse, Melanie Dodgson. Photo courtesy East Kootenay Foundation for Health.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health has reached its fundraising goal for an important piece of diagnostic equipment at the Cranbrook hospital thanks to a generous $45,000 donation from the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary.

That donation reaches the $1.2 million threshold for the purchase of a SPECT CT, which combines three-dimensional functional imaging of nuclear medicine with the anatomical accuracy of a computed tomography (CT) scan. It will help diagnose, track and assist in setting up treatment plans for cancer, heart disease, diabetes, stroke and more.

“The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary realized that the COVID 19 Pandemic has put a financial strain on most of the local businesses, we knew that the SPECT CT was an important piece of equipment for the EKR Hospital, we were happy and grateful that we were able to provide the money needed to complete the EKFH fund raising,” said Melanie Dodgson, President of the Board for the CHCA.

The fundraising campaign has been ongoing since September last fall and was set to run for a full year until the end of 2020.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health lauded regional communities for stepping up and completing the campaign six months ahead of schedule.

“I was so excited to get the call from the Auxiliary. I was worried with COVID and the unknown future that it would take a long time to finish this campaign,” said Brenna Baker, the executive director of the EKFH. “We are so very fortunate to have organizations and community members that are so giving. We are very thankful to all of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary volunteers and the hard work they put into raising funds for health care in our community. On behalf of the EKFH Board and Staff we want to thank all of you.”

The CHCA is a volunteer based organization that has 220 members and operate a thrift store in Cranbrook, a gift shop at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital and also run volunteer programs at the same facility.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health supports equipment and patient comfort throughout the East Kootenay Region including Cranbrook, Kimberley, Creston, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford, Invermere and Golden.



