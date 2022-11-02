Funeral to honour RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang in Richmond, B.C.

Yang will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Thousands of first responders, including from Washington state and as far away as Ontario, are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., for today’s funeral of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

Jongwon Ham is accused of first-degree murder in Yang’s death and is expected to return to a Vancouver court again today for remand.

The RCMP say as many as 2,000 officers from B.C. and across Canada will be joined by members of the Canada Border Services Agency, the Armed Forces, sheriffs, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service in a funeral procession, while another 1,500 members will also attend the funeral.

Yang, who lived in Richmond, will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty, which may include a riderless horse, honorary pallbearers and a gun carriage or hearse during the procession.

Yang’s family said in an earlier statement that they are “going through immense grief” but are grateful for the condolences and support they have received, issuing thanks to the RCMP for making the arrangements to formally honour her.

RELATED: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

PoliceRCMP

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

Accepting the cheque from Rotarians Doug Vanhooren and Lynn Hauptman is Club Manager Blair Jarvis.
Another Kimberley Rotary Bingo donation

File photo
Snowfall warning in effect for East Kootenay, Elk Valley

Back Row: Grayson Meisner, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Vinny Fiorentino, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Rhys Williams, Nick Vopat, Jayden Logodi, Aidan McKay, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Langenbach Front Row: Brody Taylor, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Josh Kallies, Linden Keiver, Brennan Koch Missing: Head Coach Jeff Keiver, Assistant Coaches Darin Conroy and Charlie Cooper
U18 Bucks win silver at Kelowna tournament

The U13 Cranbrook Regional Bucks were in Penticton this past weekend and came home with the win defeating Salmon Arm in the finals 9-2. Coaches: Carson Loftsgard & Colin Sinclair Players: Dryden Hanson, Ben Loftsgard, Zach Auger, Preston Oler, Easton Armstrong, Ryder Magro, Beckem Goetz, Liam Roberts, Kane Corkie, Mateo Sinclair, Lane Johnson, Kye Taggart, Memphis Martin, Carson Davis, Jacob Rogers, Max Parker, and Nixon McDonald
Regional U13 Bucks win Penticton AA Tourney