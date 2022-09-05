GALLERY: Sunshine, dirt clouds and cheering crowds for Fernie Demolition Derby 2022

Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Some firefighters were standing by at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) The stands were full at the the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) The stands were full leading up to the beginning of the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Kyra Rain (left) and Jamie Rose. The pair were attending the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Attendees at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby one Sept. 4, 2022. In the picture is Soranne Floarea, Dale Montgomerie, Rebecca Hagan, John Dubiel, Tesla Biggins, Aesha King. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Raynald helped build the number 22 car that was participating in the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Jesse Hutton and his son Forest Hutton were attending the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Lots of smash-smash action took place at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) From left: Flurina Keller, Iralyn Schmidt, Tyson Schmidt, with young Adley Schmidt in the baby harness. The family and friends were attending the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Dave Bergeron of the Fernie Lions Club, an organizer of the demolition derby held on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press) Trevor Sanders was driving the Yamagoya car at the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby on Sept. 4, 2022. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press)

The sun was shining, the dirt was spraying, and the crowds came out for the return of the Fernie Lions Club Demolition Derby in 2022.

It was the first time the event has run since 2019, said Dave Bergeron, organizer with the Lions Club. The local tradition began 48 years ago.

“We’re really happy with the turnout, both the crowd and the number of cars,” Bergeron said.

Spectators filled up the stands at the Trico Homes Land venue, and many people sitting on the ground in front of the bleachers or standing between them to get a view.

As for the cars, there were 15 full size, five small size, and three trucks.

Tyson Schmidt, a past participant in the derby, was attending the show with his family.

“I’ve ran in it two years, it’s a great time.”

He said it’s quite the ordeal to be in the pit, but that everyone does a great job.

“If you’ve ever been in a car accident, it’s pretty much the same thing.”

He said it’s a huge adrenaline rush, especially when you get smashed into the wall.

“And then you see a car come up over your hood, and it’s … something completely different.

“Most people try to avoid car crashes, but everyone in here is purposefully getting into one,” he said.

“Your body hurts the next day.”

One of the 2022 competitors was Trevor Sanders, who said he’s been participating for around 22 years.

He was sitting in his car (Yamagoya, 81), about to head into the pit when The Free Press caught up with him.

“You get the jitters right off the hop no matter how many years you’ve been in it,” he said.

“You get in there, and you make your first hit, and then your adrenaline’s just pumping, and you don’t stop, you just go.”

Sanders gave thanks to all his sponsors, especially Yamagoya.

“If it wasn’t for the sponsors, for this whole event, this wouldn’t be happening, so you know, a lot of grateful drivers.”

Bergeron said that all the money brought in through the event stays local, to help out local sports teams, charities and organizations.

“We’re just real happy to be able to help out the community, the last two years have been pretty lean.”

He said they have a lot of help from the local community to put the derby on, mentioning the Hosmer fire department, City of Fernie, their sponsors, their volunteers, and the Elkford Lions Club (to name a few).

“There’s just tons of people that make this,” he said.

“It’s a big undertaking, I know it’s just a one day show for the spectators, but there’s a lot of work, a lot of planning that goes into it.”

