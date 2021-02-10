Gaming grant funding comes in for Cranbrook, Kimberley non-profits

A significant chunk of funding is coming to a few Cranbrook and Kimberley non-profit organizations due to gaming grants distributed by the provincial government.

In Cranbrook, the Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue Society is receiving $26,000, while the Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society is receiving $24,500.

In Kimberley, the East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society is getting $100,000, while Wildsight is getting $53,000 and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook Branch is getting $30,000.

The funding was part of $11 million that was distributed to organizations across the province that went towards conservation and public safety initiatives.

“Our government is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a wide variety of activities that contribute to building vibrant, healthy communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come.”