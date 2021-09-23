Garbage cans filled with ‘suspicious’ liquid left outside Mount Baker School over night

Substance has since been removed, RCMP seek help identifying vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public to help identify this pick up truck and its occupants after two garbage cans filled with a ‘suspicious’ liquid were left out front of Mount Baker school overnight. (RCMP file)

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for help from the public in identifying a vehicle after garbage cans “filled with liquid” were left at the front of Mount Baker Secondary School overnight, September 23rd.

“Early this morning, Cranbrook RCMP was called by staff of School District 5 to advise that two garbage cans filled with liquid were left at the front of the school,” the local detachment said in a press release.

Police advise that a darker coloured pick up truck with two occupants, one man and one woman, brought the garbage cans filled with a liquid substance to the school and left it in front of the building.

“Video from the front of the building shows a four door pick up truck with a blue quad in the back, pulling a flat deck”, said Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP. “We are continuing our investigation.”

Forgeron confirmed that the liquid has been removed by a local company, and it was a potentially harmful substance.

“We do not believe that anything nefarious was in play by these individuals,” Forgeron said.

RCMP asks that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the people contact the detachment at 250-489-3471.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.