Garbage remains number one attractant for black bears: WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Kimberley Cranbrook is reporting lower than average black bear reports this season, especially compared to last year’s numbers.

In 2019, there were 37 black bear encounters reported to WildSafeBC while in 2018 there were 45 reports. Overall numbers for 2019 (from January to October) are higher however, at 150 reports compared to 126 in 2018.

“These numbers may reflect many different factors such as, weather, [the] number of black bears in the area, [the] number of displaced black bears due to grizzly bears, but most of all, an increased awareness of the Conservation Officer Services RAPP Line,” said Community Coordinator Danica Roussy.

READ MORE: Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl

She says that one of the greatest opportunities and challenges for reducing human-wildlife conflict is determining “where and how we will” reduce them.

“For bears, it is just a matter of removing the attractant – such as securing our garbage,” Roussy said.

According to a graph measuring reports to conservation officers from 2016 until now, garbage remains the number one attractant of black bears in the area, followed by “other”, pets, livestock, residential fruit trees/berries and bird feeders.

Roussy says there are a number of ways that community members can improve including storing garbage in a secure location until the day of collection.

“Consider purchasing a bear-resistant bin, ensure bins are tightly closed, regularly wash all recyclables and clean bins that contain garbage or recycling,” she adds. “Do not leave garbage in the back of a truck, even if there’s a canopy. If you cannot store garbage securely, freeze smelly items and add to the bin only on the morning of collection.”

To report wildlife in conflict contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Just Posted

Rob Morrison ready to get to work

Kootenay Columbia’s new MP reflects on the campaign, and looks ahead

Garbage remains number one attractant for black bears: WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Kimberley Cranbrook is reporting lower than average black bear reports this… Continue reading

Kootenay logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

Kimberley homicide investigation still active, RCMP says

The homicide took place at the end of August near Kimberley

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist Well, it’s been an interesting and busy two… Continue reading

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Most Read