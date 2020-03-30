Garden View residents keep things light in a time of trouble

By: Jesse Heinrichs

On March 26, residents and staff of Garden View Village decorated their balconies with large banners, telling the community that they’ve got things covered.

The banners were adorned with colourful handprints, and complimented by over 300 paper hearts.

They displayed the hearts in the windows of their homes, in support of frontline workers, and people under stress, during a time of pandemic.

Claire Jacklin, community manager, at Garden View said the hand symbolize clean hands, and the fact that they’re doing everything they can do keep residents safe.

“We have some vulnerable folks here, and they are so thrilled that they’re safe and healthy,” said Jacklin.

Around 25 residents came out to display the banners, all following safe social distancing practices.

Kathy King, Resident advisor at Garden View, said this project was a good way of keeping a positive attitude around the residence, and was a really enjoyable experience for all who participated.

“It steamrolled, and they were all talking about it, and they all came down early today,” said King.

Art projects aren’t the only thing Garden View is doing to keep moral high. They’re also getting iPad’s sent to all of the villages, so residence can still connect with their families and friends.

“We’ve got extra exercise classes, baking, and church on the big screen so that they’re not missing out on those kinds of things,” said King.

Next, in an effort to keep positivity going, King is emailing family members of residents to request that they send in letters and encouragement.

King said that it doesn’t need to end with family members, and that anyone who feels like sending a letter to the residents of Garden View should absolutely do so.

“Letters of love is what we want to do,” said King

She said they’ve been inundated with volunteers, care packages, and treats for staff over the last week, and that they wanted to keep the community spirit rolling.

King said that Garden View wants to challenge all other senior homes to do the same, and to keep positivity high among the residents.

