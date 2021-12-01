Garrett Christie, 10, is Kimberley’s first recipient of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Kimberley’s Garrett Christie, 10, is the first in recipient of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the city.

“It’s about time,” said Garrett’s mom Nancy, who added they had considered going to the U.S. to get the shot, but the difficulties of crossing the border didn’t make that a desirable option.

She said that she is very relieved and that this gives the family such piece of mind, not just because their son is more protected against COVID, but that his grandparents are as well.

“We talked with Garrett about HIS CHOICE for getting vaccinated,” Nancy told the Bulletin. “It was his decision and he was 100 per cent on getting the shot.

“His moral compass is pointing towards protecting himself, his family and friends and those around him — our community. And for that, as his mom, I feel very proud of his compassion and caring nature in these trying times.

“Cheers to a smaller COVID count in our community.”

This comes after the Nov. 30 announcement that the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine would be offered to children in the Interior Health region.

Parents and guardians can register their children online or by calling 1‑833‑838‑2323. Children age five to 11 are eligible for vaccine registration on or after their fifth birthday, starting this week.



