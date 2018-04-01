Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

It’s a pain in the wallet from soaring pump costs that is being felt across the province, except, it would seem, in Vernon.

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are facing fuel costs of up to 155.9 at some gas bars. Vernon, nestled between three lakes in the North Okanagan, on the other hand is seeing a fuel fight between suppliers, with gasoline ranging from as low at 118.9 at some pumps to as high as 129.9 at others.

Related: Taxes go up for fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Nearby cities, however, are hovering around the 130 mark, with the lowest price noted in Salmon Arm at 128.9, 129 in Kelowna and 131.9 in Penticton.

The Easter Day tax increase saw carbon tax hit $35 per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions, up from $30, which equals 1.2 cents per litre of fuel for a total of about eight cents on a litre of gasoline.

This increase marks a first in a series of increases for a total of 66 per cent over four years.

With files from Tom Fletcher, Black Press.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Just Posted

Dynamiters win a long, strange game two

Final score 5-1

Celtic Connection Coming To Cranbrook

How Riverdance revolutionized Irish dance and Irish music over 20 years

Highland Dance competition bigger and better this year

Every year for the past 40 years, Kimberley has hosted a highland… Continue reading

Selkirk Secondary students participate in free avalanche skills training

Selkirk High School students participated in a free Avalanche Skills Training Level… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council votes to keep Tourism Kimberley funding as-is

The City will continue to contribute $75,000 annually to Tourism Kimberley.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Dynamiters win game one in double overtime

Bertoia notches the winning goal

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Most Read