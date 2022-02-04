Drivers in Newfoundland are paying the most for gasoline this week, followed by drivers in British Columbia. Dreamstime | TNS

Gasoline prices at Canadian pumps hit highest national average ever

Crude oil at US$90 a barrel

There is more pain at the pumps for Canadian drivers this week as gasoline prices climb to new record highs.

Fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com says the national average retail fuel price hit 151.3 cents per litre Friday morning.

That’s the highest average price on record, according to the website, which has data as far back as 2008.

The biggest factor behind the gains is the price of crude oil, which is at an eight-year high. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate price topped US$92 per barrel on Friday.

Drivers in Newfoundland are paying the most for gasoline this week, followed by drivers in British Columbia.

The lowest prices for gasoline can be found in Saskatchewan, followed by Alberta.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Price spike makes gas on B.C.’s South Coast most expensive in Canada

Gas pricesoil and gas

Previous story
Ottawa police deploy ‘surge’ in response to ongoing protest
Next story
Lower Mainland dog found safe after disappearing from property last week

Just Posted

Ami Salmen says her tattoos have helped her to accept her new body, and keep loving herself throughout her breast cancer journey. (Photo by Lexy Parks, Courtesy of Ami Salmen)
The power of ink: how tattoos helped one woman through her breast cancer journey

It’s time to sign up for the spring Little League season. Submitted file
Kootenay Little League looking for Kimberley and area players

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Kimberley think tank shares vision for how humanity will live 500 years from now

A GoFundMe has been started by two Kimberley locals, who hope to raise money for a reward to be issued by local authorities to witnesses who come forward with information leading to an arrest in the Kimberley Alpine Resort arson investigation. Paul Rodgers photo.
UPDATE: Reward money offered to assist in search for Kimberley Alpine Resort arsonist