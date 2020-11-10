Gay re-elected RDEK board chair for record 10th year

The Regional District of East Kootenay board will be led by Rob Gay for a record 10th year, making the Area C director the longest serving board chair in the organization’s history.

Gay was acclaimed board chair during last week’s monthly RDEK meeting, while Susan Clovechok, Area F director in the Columbia Valley, was elected vice-chair.

“It is an honour to have received the support of my fellow directors for 2021, in what will be my tenth year as Chair,” said Gay.

He has been serving on the RDEK board since 2005, and took on the chair role in 2011.

“We have accomplished a great deal over the past year, and have adopted our strategic priorities for the year to come. Once again, there is an ambitious work plan before us and I am looking forward to another dynamic year,” said Gay.

Jim Ogilvie, the former mayor of Kimberley, previously held the distinction of the longest RDEK board chair tenure, serving for nine years during his time in public office.

Clovechok will be stepping into her first term as vice chair, who was elected in a two-way race against Sparwood mayor David Wilks.

“Since being elected as Area F Director, I have been focused on learning as much as I can not only about being an effective Director, but about the RDEK as a whole,” Clovechok said. “The learning curve has been substantial and I’m eager to take on this new role as Vice Chair as it will continue to build our depth on the Board and expand my experience and knowledge in support of our region.”