(File)

General exposure to public low after inmate tests positive for COVID-19: Interior Health

The Okanagan Correctional Centre inmate is receiving appropriate care

Interior Health (IH) is looking for any individual who may have had contact with an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC).

However, IH’s medical health officer is confident that the risk of exposure to the general public is low.

The patient is receiving care, with necessary infection control precautions in place. Individuals in custody who may have been exposed are all being monitored, stated IH, and there are currently no signs of illness beyond the first patient. An investigation into any contacts or potential sources is underway.

Visits to OCC have been restricted since March 12 and any new inmates who entered the facility were isolated for 14 days.

Public Health is working with BC Corrections and the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify individuals who may have had contact with the inmate. Those individuals will be monitored to ensure they are not symptomatic and that appropriate self-isolation instruction is followed as necessary.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the COVID-19 positive case at OCC on April 2, marking the first outbreak at a correctional facility in B.C. She said this was ‘something we were concerned about and planning for’.

READ MORE: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law
Next story
VIDEO: How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Just Posted

Kimberley Elks continue to support community

In February, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was able to assist with… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

East Kootenay Track and Field Club cancels season

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has made the call to… Continue reading

MLA Clovechok urging government to explain fluctuating prices

He has sent a letter to minister of energy

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Two inmates found positive for COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.; other tests pending

15 staff self-isolating waiting results, refusal to work notice sent, says correctional officer

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

Most Read