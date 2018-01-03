Get $1,000 to go to the BC Tech Summit

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is offering up to $1,000 to Basin businesses to help them attend the BC Tech Summit.

Taking place in Vancouver on May 15 & 16, 2018, The BC Tech Summit is a two-day event that showcases BC’s vibrant technology industry, builds cross-sector opportunities for businesses and explores the latest ideas and innovations fuelling the economy globally and locally, says CBT.

“It is the place for connecting industry, government and research under one roof to do business,” said a CBT press release. “Hosted by the provincial government in partnership with the BC Innovation Council, the event will help BC tech companies attract customers, connect with investors, network with government representatives and build their brands.”

Columbia Basin trust says they plan to help 50 Basin-based businesses attend the event, by offering up to $1,000 to offset expenses.

To be eligible to receive the Trust funds, you must be a registered for-profit business, be a technology business or be focused on technology adoption, be based in Columbia Basin Trust’s region and have been in business at least one year. (A group of businesses under the same ownership will only be eligible for one subsidy).

Selected businesses will be required to submit an expense form with accompanying documentation after the Summit to be reimbursed up to a maximum of $1,000 for the following eligible expenses: registration fees, accommodation, airfare (receipt and boarding pass required), car rental, taxi or public transit and mileage (reimbursed at $0.53 per kilometre).

To apply, send an email to rgresiuk@cbt.org with the following details:

* Subject line, #BCTECH Summit Support

* Business Name

* Business Number

* Business Owner Name

* A brief description (maximum 300 words) of your business, and how your attendance at the #BCTECH Summit will help you grow your business.

Application deadline is midnight on Monday, January 15, 2018. CBT will notify you by email by January 31, 2018 to inform you if your request for support is approved.