‘Get carded’: October is Canadian Library Month

Show your Kimberley Library card at participating businesses to get discounts this month

October is Canadian Library Month and the Kimberley Public Library is asking everyone to “go get carded.”

Going back to an initiative launched in 2006 by the Canadian Library Association, Canadians who are unfamilar with their local libraries are encouraged to go check them out to experience all the services offered within.

“Here at Kimberley Public Library we’re hoping to make ‘getting carded’ with your KPL library card a month long celebration of supporting our amazing local community,” the KPL said in a press release.

For the month of October, the KPL has partnered with the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce to help spread the word to other local businesses to promote a Local Canadian Library Initiative. Kimberley residents who show their Kimberley library card at participating local businesses and receive a discount for the entire month.

Businesses will put up signs to let you know if they are participating, and each will have their own distinct offerings, as a further incentive customers to visit even more businesses.

The KPL hopes this “get carded” initiative not only gets locals to get out and support Kimberley’s business community through an entire month of shoulder season, but they also hope to see more people discover the benefits of getting a library card.

It’s important to note that library cards are free to every Kimberley resident, including newborns.

Owning a library card not only gets you access to great deals throughout the entire month of October, but gives you access to the deep archives of resources and materials, physical and digital, housed within the library. This also includes material brought in through the BC Interlibrary Connect system.

“You would be hard-pressed to find another wallet-sized card that comes pre-filled with more potential energy than your local library card,” KPL said.

So for this month, make sure before you leave the house that you have your library card in your wallet and head out to support your local businesses.

