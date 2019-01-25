Sam Higgins is enthusiastic about his role and will continue in a full-time position with Fernie Brewing Co. at the end of the internship. CBT file.

Get up to $25,000 to hire an intern

Columbia Basin Trust program helps businesses create and retain jobs

(Columbia Basin) – Is your business growing or succession planning? Columbia Basin Trust’s Career Internship Program may be able to help meet your resourcing needs. Applications are currently being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“This program helps create jobs and increases employment opportunities for recent college and university graduates, a workforce that is essential when it comes to meeting the Basin’s current and future business needs,” said Lisa Kilpatrick, Columbia Basin Trust Senior Manager, Economic. “At the same time, it is helping Basin businesses and organizations grow by offering competitive wages to attract a skilled workforce.”

The program was created to support businesses, as well as non-profits, Indigenous organizations and local governments in the Basin. It helps solve the puzzle of finding the capacity and resources needed to hire and train new employees or plan for succession, while supporting graduates in finding employment in their chosen field.

Fernie Brewing Co. is one of the businesses currently participating in the Trust’s Career Internship Program. Fernie Brewing experienced challenges in finding the right people to meet its growth needs and balancing everything against cost constraints.

“As a smaller company, growth has to occur within an opportunity and the Career Internship Program provided that opportunity,” said Vicky Honsberger, HR Manager for Fernie Brewing. “The program allowed us to create a position that would provide value for the organization going forward and pay a competitive rate for a recent university graduate who has the potential to move into other roles and help grow the company.”

Working on the order desk at Fernie Brewing Co., Sam Higgins is learning a lot about the business and loving it.

“The Career Internship Program has provided an incredible opportunity for me. It’s allowed me to start working in the career I went to school for in a community I love and for a company I love. I feel very lucky.”

The program may fund up to 50 per cent of the new employee’s wage over the first seven to 12 months, to a maximum of $25,000. The intern position must include a training plan that provides structured learning to the new employee and transitions to full-time, permanent employment at the end of the internship. Learn more and apply at ourtrust.org/internship.

The Trust also supports workforce needs by helping businesses hire students, including apprentices, through its other wage subsidy programs, Summer Works and School Works. Basin residents can also receive the training they need to secure immediate employment through its Training Fee Support program. These are just some of the ways the Trust is helping to create a diverse and resilient Basin economy. Learn more at ourtrust.org/economic.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

Previous story
Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property
Next story
College of the Rockies instructor receives Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council grant

Just Posted

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer… Continue reading

FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities. The latest donations were $500… Continue reading

Busy two weeks of ski racing coming up at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2019 Dreadnaught Race Season kicked off last weekend with the U12-U14… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property

The owners of One Love Hot Yoga hope to construct a carriage home on their property.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Plight of Kootenay schools highlighted in budget report

Provincial budget report notes huge repair bill at Cranbrook school and capacity issues in Fernie

Injured snowmobiler rescued from Kootenay backcountry

Sparwood Search and Rescue praises well prepared group after snowmobiling incident

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read