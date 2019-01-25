Get up to $25,000 to hire an intern

Sam Higgins is enthusiastic about his role and will continue in a full-time position with Fernie Brewing Co. at the end of the internship. CBT file.

(Columbia Basin) – Is your business growing or succession planning? Columbia Basin Trust’s Career Internship Program may be able to help meet your resourcing needs. Applications are currently being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“This program helps create jobs and increases employment opportunities for recent college and university graduates, a workforce that is essential when it comes to meeting the Basin’s current and future business needs,” said Lisa Kilpatrick, Columbia Basin Trust Senior Manager, Economic. “At the same time, it is helping Basin businesses and organizations grow by offering competitive wages to attract a skilled workforce.”

The program was created to support businesses, as well as non-profits, Indigenous organizations and local governments in the Basin. It helps solve the puzzle of finding the capacity and resources needed to hire and train new employees or plan for succession, while supporting graduates in finding employment in their chosen field.

Fernie Brewing Co. is one of the businesses currently participating in the Trust’s Career Internship Program. Fernie Brewing experienced challenges in finding the right people to meet its growth needs and balancing everything against cost constraints.

“As a smaller company, growth has to occur within an opportunity and the Career Internship Program provided that opportunity,” said Vicky Honsberger, HR Manager for Fernie Brewing. “The program allowed us to create a position that would provide value for the organization going forward and pay a competitive rate for a recent university graduate who has the potential to move into other roles and help grow the company.”

Working on the order desk at Fernie Brewing Co., Sam Higgins is learning a lot about the business and loving it.

“The Career Internship Program has provided an incredible opportunity for me. It’s allowed me to start working in the career I went to school for in a community I love and for a company I love. I feel very lucky.”

The program may fund up to 50 per cent of the new employee’s wage over the first seven to 12 months, to a maximum of $25,000. The intern position must include a training plan that provides structured learning to the new employee and transitions to full-time, permanent employment at the end of the internship. Learn more and apply at ourtrust.org/internship.

The Trust also supports workforce needs by helping businesses hire students, including apprentices, through its other wage subsidy programs, Summer Works and School Works. Basin residents can also receive the training they need to secure immediate employment through its Training Fee Support program. These are just some of the ways the Trust is helping to create a diverse and resilient Basin economy. Learn more at ourtrust.org/economic.

