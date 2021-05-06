GoFundMe’s set up for Kimberley’s beloved cab driver Wayne Grant who’s battling COVID

After testing positive for COVID-19 in late April, Kimberley’s beloved friend and cab driver Wayne Grant is battling for his life. Concerned friends have taken it upon themselves to raise some money to help him out when he gets out of the hospital.

Cassandra Lance first met Grant nine years ago when she first moved here and he was her cab driver from time to time, but soon she and her fiance Derek Janzen became friends with him. She started a GoFundMe for her friend with a target of $6000.

“He’s like family, we just love the guy so much,” she said. In addition to the GoFundMe, Lance thought she’d try and set up a donation jar at her work and organize a bottle drive as well.

“I just want to get as many people involved as I can. I want to make it so when he gets out of the hospital he’s comfortable, he doesn’t have to worry about anything so he can just get back to that awesome guy that he is that everyone just loves so much.”

Lance said there’s been times when Grant has come to pick her up, after his shift in his personal vehicle when she couldn’t find a ride home from Cranbrook.

“That’s pretty huge and he would do that for anybody, he’s just such a nice guy,” she said. “He’s one of Kimberley’s finest gems, he loves his community his community loves him and I just think it would be nice to get some support for him.”

Lance’s fundraising page can be found here: https://gofund.me/48903ee6

Sarah Ledger has also started a GoFundMe page, where she wrote about Grant that “he has always been such a great help and light in our community.

Her fundraising page can be found here: https://gofund.me/f8050484

Between the two pages the community has already raised over $2000 for Grant, who has suffered from health problems previously in his life before this latest misfortune.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter