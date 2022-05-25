Golden home named in top 10 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year

The Scandinavian-style ski-in ski-out is located in Golden with easy access to Kicking Horse Resort

This Golden-based home has been named on of the top 10 vacation rentals in Canada. (Vrbo photo)

A Golden vacation rental advertised as a ski-in ski-out rental at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is getting some love this week, after being names one of the top vacation rentals in the country.

Vrbo, an American vacation rental online marketplace, has revealed their list of the top 2022 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year this week, with the Golden home cracking the top 10.

”This Scandinavian style ski home is a unique gem perfect for those looking for a ski in and ski out experience,” reads the posting.

“With an in-home sauna, hot tub and outdoor fire pit, there are amenities for the whole family to enjoy.”

Also on the list includes a waterfront luxury retreat in Tofino, a modern mountain estate in Banff, a secluded family cottage in Collingwod, Ont., among a list stretching from coast to coast.

The 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year are all located in popular vacation destinations and met required selection criteria, including excellent star ratings, guest reviews, number of bookings, and family-friendly amenities available.

“The Vacation Homes of the Year exemplify why families have trusted Vrbo for decades. They have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests,” said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson.

“We also know every family has different tastes and vacation preferences, so this list represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties and design.”

