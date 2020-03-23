Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, one of Golden Life’s senior’s living residences. Golden Life is taking acute precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their residents and staff safe. Photo taken from www.goldenlife.ca

Golden Life senior living communities take increased measures to protect their residents, staff

Golden Life Management Corp, who owns senior living communities in western Canada including Garden View Village in Kimberley and Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, have issued a statement regarding how they are keeping their residents and staff safe amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press release, they also stated that at this time, there are no known COVID-19 cases at any of their villages, and they are striving to keep it that way through a strong prevention strategy.

This strategy includes Golden Life staff working diligently with heightened cleaning procedures, monitoring access to their communities and conducting robust screening protocols to everyone coming in and out, and, under the guidance of health authorities, restricting access to essential visitors only.

“We are compassionate to how difficult this will be for both residents and families so our team is implementing technological solutions to support continued family connection,” read the release written by Golden Life vice president Celeste Mullin. “We thank our families and residents for your support and patience as we maneuver through this challenging time.”

Golden Life management teams are conducting daily meetings via teleconference and are in constant communication with the health authorities. They have a comprehensive resident and family handbook available on their website at www.goldenlife.ca as well as communication updates.

They’ve also created a dedicated email, covid19@glm.ca, and toll free number 1-866-466-0852 to address any questions.

The release also vocalized the company’s gratitude to their employees who are endeavouring to keep their residents safe during these times.

“Their selfless dedication to protecting each other, our residents, our families and our communities has not gone unnoticed. Each day our staff choose to work front lines, leaving their families, children, friends and loved ones at home, to ensure you and your loved ones are safe, loved and cared for.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
