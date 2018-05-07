Government acquires more provincial parkspace

Kikomun Creek Provincial Park is getting bigger.

The popular recreation area out near Baynes Lake grew by 17 hectares from the purchase of land by the provincial government, at a cost of roughly $880,000.

The park expansion will feature drumlin, grassland, a natural pond and wetland area.

“This is a huge announcement for our community,” said Stan Doehle, Regional District of East Kootenay Electoral Area B director. “The Carlson family has supported the citizens of Baynes Lake for years, and Jane was known for her passionate commitment to the area. It is wonderful to see the property become part of the park so that it will be protected and enjoyed by all. This is what the family wanted, and what we have been working towards for a long time. I know Jane would be so proud.”

In addition to land acquired at Kikomun Creek, the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park north of Kaslo also expanded by four hectares thanks to a donation from the Farr-Jones family.

“The Farr-Jones family’s gift to the citizens of British Columbia is a wonderful reminder of the connection that people have to BC Parks,” said Bill Bryce, president of the Friends of West Kootenay Parks Society.

All told, there were six property acquisitions throughout the province, with the land valued at $10 million.

“Parks benefit our environment, our economy, and make life better for people in B.C. every day,” said Premier John Horgan, in a press release. “By protecting these lands today, we’re expanding the beautiful parks B.C. is known for around the world, and making sure this land will be here for future generations.”

B.C. boasts one of the largest park systems in the world with 1,033 provincial parks, recreation areas, ecological reserves and protected areas that cover 14 per cent of the provincial land base.

“Our partners help BC Parks identify important areas, so that the ecological, recreational and cultural values of these lands remain intact and protected,”said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “By ensuring the conservation and preservation of these sensitive lands, our children, their children, and future generations will be able to enjoy these beautiful natural spaces for years to come.”