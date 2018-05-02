Government announces new affordable housing for region

The provincial government and the Columbia Basin Trust announced on Tuesday, May 1 that they would be funding 167 new affordable housing units in the Kootenays. That includes four units in Kimberley, which are operated by the Kimberley Seniors Project Society.

“People living in the Columbia Basin, like the rest of the province, are feeling the weight of the lack of available, affordable housing,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government recognizes the urgent need to create more options for people struggling to find reasonably priced rental homes. These new projects will help make life more affordable for families in the region by delivering the housing they need and can afford.”

“It’s clear that we need a new approach to help Kootenay residents,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for the Columbia Basin Trust. “I’m thrilled that our partnership with the Columbia Basin Trust is delivering on our goal for fair and affordable housing. These investments will make real, positive impacts on people’s lives.”

In the meantime, as anyone who has been trying to find a rental property in Kimberley can attest to, the pickings are very slim right now.

It can be a frustrating, and at times, scary process to find a place, especially if you have a deadline to get out of your current residence.

A case in point is that of Fern and Harvey Massner. The couple has lived in Kimberley since 1979, but Harvey now has a disability and their three-bedroom home was too much for Fern to take care of on her own. The house has sold, and now the couple is trying to find a place to live, and having a very difficult time of it.

The rental situation in Kimberley is not a good one at the moment. The vacancy rate is less than one per cent and what is available can be expensive. Added to that for the Massners is that they need a place on the ground floor because of Harvey’s disabilities, and they have a small dog, Princess.

Fern has followed up every lead she can — she even looked at buying a condo up at the ski hill.

“But the ones that were ground floor and in our budget — you can’t have pets. Even if you buy.

“Everything in town is full, with waiting lists,” Fern said. “Unless we find something in the next six weeks, we will have to leave town and look in Cranbrook. That’s the last thing I want to do. We’ve been in Kimberley since 1979. Harvey’s physio is here, his doctor is here, my job is here. I hate the thought of having to commute.”

Fern says she has been to MLA Doug Clovechok’s office and spoken to his assistant.

“She said that the office is being inundated with calls from people about the rental market,” Fern said. “You have to wonder about people working for minimum wage. Where do they go?”

Fern says it’s very unsettling to have the deadline approaching and not knowing where they will be living.

“All we can do is keep looking and hope to find a place. But it’s difficult with the disability and the dog. Every place has a list of potential tenants and if you have a pet, you go down the list. But Princess is ten years old and we’ve had her since she was eight weeks. We’re not giving her up. I know there are landlords who have had trouble with pets, but don’t tar us all with the same brush.”

She said she was eager to see what all the announcements about affordable housing from Premier John Horgan will actually mean for the interior, and Tuesday’s announcement made that more clear, but the Massners need a place now.