Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

Mounties have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to one of the seven seperate threats made to various Kamloops schools, prompting temporary closures, over the last two weeks.

The young man was arrested in connection to a threatening phone call made to Sa-Hali Secondary on Friday morning. Police deemed the threat to be not credible. The secondary school has been forced to close three times this month in a string of threats.

SD73 communications manager Diana Skoglund told Kamloops This Week the man is not a current student, but did not know whether or not he is a former student. The school has postponed all weekend activities.

Mounties were also called to Dallas Elementary school Friday, after staff found a bomb threat in graffiti.

A timeline of threats under investigation:

Sept. 10: A Sa-Hali Secondary student posted a “play-on-words” message on social media app Snapchat, threatening her school. No charges were laid but the police did speak to the student.

Sept. 13: Students and staff arrived at Valleyview Secondary last Friday to find graffiti on the outside of the building referencing a bomb. Large pink letters reading “find the bomb” were scrawled on the west side of the high school, leading staff to call the Kamloops RCMP.

Sept. 18: Sa-Hali Secondary staff received another threat before the first school bell rang, prompting an evacuation order. Students were told to stay away from the property. By noon, police confirmed the threat was unfounded.

Sept. 19: Kamloops officers were alerted by Interpol to a post on SnapChat showing a male youth holding two pistols and a threatening caption towards Kamloops Christian School. The school was closed for the day. The teen was arrested.

Sept. 20: Sa-Hali Secondary receives a threatening phone call, later deemed a hoax. An 18-year-old man is later arrested.

Sept. 20: Staff at Dallas Elementary find graffiti messaging a bomb threat. Police have not released further details at this time.

– with files from Kamloops this Week

