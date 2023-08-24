Grand Forks fall fair seeking food exhibitors

The Grand Forks and District Fall Fair is seeking food makers to have their creations judged for prizes, including the Borscht-Off, where professionals and home cooks can earn a coveted trophy and embroidered apron. Photo Karen McKinley

The Grand Forks and District Fall Fair is a few weeks away and is seeking home bakers to fill the exhibitors hall.

The annual fair is being held Sept. 9 and 10 and planning is well underway with some new and returning attractions celebrating the rural and agricultural heritage of the region, said exhibit hall coordinator Doreen Sorensen.

“We really need bakers, jammers, picklers to put in an entry this year to make it a real competition,” Sorensen said. “I really don’t want to be taking a top prize home again like I did last year. I won the pickling trophy and that’s not right.”

Last year’s entries were less than what was expected, she explained. They want to put the word out as soon as possible, knowing that so many people have taken up canning, pickling, gardening and baking as a pandemic activity.

Not to mention it’s a long-standing tradition already with the farming heritage.

The fair is also seeking soup artists for the annual Borscht-Off. This is open to both home cooks and local restaurants, Sorensen said, with soups anonymously judged and the winner receiving a cash prize, embroidered apron and trophy.

“It sounds silly, but competition can be a little strong and we do this without advertising the judge’s names so they can’t be influenced,” she quipped.

All the categories and rules are in the 2023 handbook, which is available at multiple locations in the community, she said. Entries can be submitted by Sept. 10.

Fall fair