South Country fire crews contained a grass fire on Wednesday. RDEK file

South Country fire crews contained a grass fire on Wednesday. RDEK file

Grassfire near Jaffray / Baynes Lake quickly contained

South Country Fire Departments quickly contained a grassfire along the Jafray Baynes Lake Road on Wednesday, July 26.

“Our team did an excellent job of quickly getting containment on the fire and keeping it relatively small,” said Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Ben Goertzen. “The fire was approximately one hectare in size and fortunately, there were no structure losses.”

Six firefighters from the Jaffray and Baynes Lake Departments along with four pieces of apparatus responded to the call. The fire has been fully extinguished and crews are now off site.

“This is another good reminder for residents across the East Kootenay about the need for caution right now as the conditions are extreme,” adds Goertzen. The fire is believed to be accidental/human-caused.

READ: Fire crews contain small grass fire near Baynes Lake

READ: Two small grass fires near Jaffray quickly extinguished

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach
Next story
Kimberley Council approves construction of two 4-plex units in Lower Blarchmont

Just Posted

Photo provided by Windermere
Fire Smart tips to protect your home from fire damage

Kimberley RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Steven Woodcox (centre) presents Jason Sherratt (left) and Chris Pearson (right), and their boys Nixen Sherratt (front left) and Cooper and Cole Pearson with certificates of appreciation for saving the life of a three-year-old girl who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley RCMP recognize Kootenay men who saved girl from drowning

South Country fire crews contained a grass fire on Wednesday. RDEK file
Grassfire near Jaffray / Baynes Lake quickly contained

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for stolen Jeep Cherokee.
RCMP looking for stolen Jeep Cherokee