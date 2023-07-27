Grassfire near Jaffray / Baynes Lake quickly contained

South Country Fire Departments quickly contained a grassfire along the Jafray Baynes Lake Road on Wednesday, July 26.

“Our team did an excellent job of quickly getting containment on the fire and keeping it relatively small,” said Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Ben Goertzen. “The fire was approximately one hectare in size and fortunately, there were no structure losses.”

Six firefighters from the Jaffray and Baynes Lake Departments along with four pieces of apparatus responded to the call. The fire has been fully extinguished and crews are now off site.

“This is another good reminder for residents across the East Kootenay about the need for caution right now as the conditions are extreme,” adds Goertzen. The fire is believed to be accidental/human-caused.

