Gray Creek Pass now open

The Gray Creek Pass is now open again, after a new bridge has been installed to replace the older one taken out by a washout earlier this year..

The Pass opened July 7,2020 with the completion of a wooden bridge over Baribeau Creek replacing a culvert that washed out a km 53 on Redding Creek.

This washout left a hole 150 feet wide and 50 feet deep, says Tom Lymbery of Gray Creek/

At least three cyclists were able to cross the pass earlier, but had to scramble though three feet of rushing creek to do so, Lymbery said.