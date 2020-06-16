Gray Creek Pass Road closed temporarily due to washout

The Gray Creek Pass Road is temporarily closed due to a serious washout between the two Redding Creek bridges.

Cranbrook Forestry hopes to build a temporary wooden bridge within two weeks or so, says Tom Lymbery, who lives on the Gray Creek side of the pass.

This is the area that used to be called “Mile 13” as it was 13 miles from Gray Creek on the original power line road.

The BC Epic 1000 Cycle Race from Merritt to Fernie has been cancelled in 2020 because of Coronavirus. Front runners usually cross the Gray Creek Pass on July 1st and reach Kimberley on July 2nd.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Families of Flight 752 victims demand plan, timeline for holding Iran to account

Just Posted

Gray Creek Pass Road closed temporarily due to washout

The Gray Creek Pass Road is temporarily closed due to a serious… Continue reading

Kimberley Rotary donates to Food Bank again

The Kimberley Rotary Club is a small one, but its members are… Continue reading

City of Kimberley announces sale of Riverside Campground

The City of Kimberley announced late Monday that they had completed the… Continue reading

Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID concerns

Event will return under new management bigger and better next year

Ktunaxa shares Creation Story, looks ahead, to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

For the Townsman Kathryn Teneese, Ktunaxa Nation Chair, said she’s excited about… Continue reading

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Archer Kevin Evans named Coach of the Year by Archery Canada

Gold medal Paralympian and two-time world champion, Evans coaches archery in the East Kootenay region

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Cranbrook bylaw concerned about cat antics

If cats are off their home property or not leashed, they are considered running-at-large, City says

Most Read