Gray Creek Pass unlikely to open until mid-July

There is still a lot of snow to melt before the pass is clear. Submitted photo.

Don’t be planning any excursions over the Gray Creek Pass in the near future, says Tom Lymberry of the Gray Creek Store.

There is a considerable amount of snow yet to melt, as an unnamed cyclist found out last week.

The cyclist was unable to make the summit as he found himself in three foot deep mush snow. He had to give up. He did pass on some photos of his attempt to Lymberry.

Lymberry says the pass opened on June 10 last year, and this year the Epic 1000 competitive bike race from Merritt to Fernie is scheduled to go over the pass on June 26. That’s unlikely to happen, Lymberry says. It will have to use another route.

“With more late snow predicted at higher elevations, opening may well be mid July in 2022,” Lymberry said.

He also said that Tina Zimmermann, a Nelson Engineer who looks after the Nelson side reports only being able to drive 8.9 Kilometres of the 16 kilometres to the 6,800 foot summit.

