Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices will inch up slightly. Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices will inch up slightly. Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Greater Vancouver home sales to flatten while prices inch up, forecast says

Average home price this year is expected to climb slightly to $1.2 million

Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices inch up slightly.

The forecasts are contained in the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s outlook for 2023 released Tuesday.

Historically, the report says rapidly escalating mortgage rates haven’t had as big a negative affect on prices as they have had on sales in Metro Vancouver.

It predicts 28,500 home sales in 2023, a 2.6 per cent decrease from last year.

While the current downturn has resulted in a price decline of about 10 per cent, the forecast says steady population growth in Metro Vancouver will underpin prices and maintain or even increase values.

It says the average home price this year for apartments, attached and detached homes is expected to climb slightly to $1.2 million, a 1.4 per cent increase.

However, the report says the risks to its predictions are an economic recession and even higher mortgage rates.

“The precise impact of a recession on the Metro Vancouver real estate market is difficult to predict since it largely hinges on the severity of the recession and the Bank of Canada’s policy response,” the report says.

home sales

Previous story
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Next story
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year

Just Posted

Congratulations to Tae Millner,JordanThom, Jessie Kwasney, Jack Jarva, Cohen Oakland, Eddie Loftsgard, Denver Holmes, Reeve Hall,Tyler Watson, Robbie Machan, Rylan Kozey, Nathan Clarke, Liam Dayman, Hunter Smith, Ryder Nicholson, Cooper Kilfoyle and Coaches Dave Clarke, Jason Thom and Carson Loftsgard.
Kimberley U11 Dynamiters win Taber tournament

Creating art in a Cranbrook Arts workshop. Photo submitted
Know It All: Come in from the cold

The city of Kimberley is interested public feedback on future improvements to the city’s downtown.
City of Kimberley looks for public feedback on downtown planning

Free Press file
Elk Valley RCMP report truck/trailer stolen near Elko