Preliminary drawings of the proposed Treehaven Communities in Greenwood as seen from what would be a northwest facing view of the development. A land developer is hoping to build several modern units in the city and says reception so far has been mostly positive. Submitted image

Greenwood housing development generating buzz

Proposed Treehaven Communities development receives mostly positive reviews

A proposed housing development in Greenwood is getting a mostly good reception, according to the land developer who also used to live in the Boundary Region.

Treehaven Communities hosted an open house on Aug 14 to what CEO and CFO Jim Csek said was a mostly good reception from both city residents and council.

“We managed to pack the council chamber when we made our presentation to city council, which they said was the fullest it has ever been,” he said.

The proposed community will feature 24 units with a laneway in the middle. There will be two and four-bedroom units with one and two-car garages in a variety of floorplans, with two and three-storey options. They will be made with concrete walls and metal roof as well, which Csek said is fire-resistant and has a much-longer lifespan than a traditional wood-frame home.

There are many reasons Greenwood was chosen for this development. There has been very little modern homebuilding in the city and a new development would help attract new people to live in the area.

He is keen to see Greenwood grow again for personal reasons.

“I grew up in the Boundary in Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway,” Jim said. “There’s building going on in Grand Forks and to a degree Midway, but not much in Greenwood. This would be a very appealing place for young professionals living in Kelowna because the homes are more affordable here and it’s a great little city. Right now in Kelowna even people with $100,000 salaries can’t afford a home.”

He explained it’s also an appealing and affordable place for developers because of the more affordable land. His company can build homes like the ones they are proposing for an attainable price.

Being less than two hours from Kelowna also allows people who have a hybrid work schedule to be able to commute with ease, he added.

Until they get approvals, they cannot sell properties. For now, they are taking names of those interested.

