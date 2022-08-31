Grizzly visits Lower Blarchmont area of Kimberley

A grizzly was spotted several times in Lower Blarchmont this week. Photo courtesy Brian Crowe.A grizzly was spotted several times in Lower Blarchmont this week. Photo courtesy Brian Crowe.
The WildSafe BC WARP map on August 30.The WildSafe BC WARP map on August 30.

A grizzly bear is not something you want to see when you look out your window, but several residents of Lower Blarchmont in Kimberley saw just that this week.

WildSafe BC has reports of three sightings of the bear on Crerar Street on August 28 and 29, 2022, which they posted on their W.A.R.P map. A trap was put up by Conservation Officers and some witnesses says the bear was caught. Neighbourhood residents also say the bear appeared to be feeding on fallen fruit.

The Bulletin has contacted the COs for further comment but as yet has not heard back from them.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
