Grocery stores making changes in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Save-On-Foods is making changes such as limiting store hours and reserving time in the morning for seniors and people with disabilities in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Stores will open at 7 a.m. for an hour specifically for seniors, people with disabilities and those most volunerable to shop ‘in a less hectic environment’ before opening up to the public at 8 a.m.

Stores are also limiting hours to close at 8 p.m.

Save-On-Foods is also encouraging people to shop in store and leave the online services for those who are not able to shop in-person. Limiting store hours also allows for additional time to clean and sanitize, restock shelves and give front-line grocery stores a break.

“It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “As always, Save-On-Foods will continue to work hard to safeguard the health of our team members, our customers and our communities. We have never seen times as turbulent and as uncertain as these and we are so proud of the great work our teams are doing.”

Mark Creek Market in Kimberley is maintaining its usual hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



