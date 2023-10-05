Ground broken for new 39-unit apartment complex in Kimberley

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and Stephen Gray of Harvest Asset Management at a sod-turning ceremony for their new project: a 39-unit apartment building. Chris Luczka photo.

A sod-turning ceremony was held in Kimberley on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for the new Harvest Apartments, located at 10 Jim Ogilvie Way.

This was the official kick off for the project and construction is set to begin in the following weeks. The building will consist of 39 one, two and three-bedroom units.

This new building is a project of Harvest Asset Management, based out of Saskatoon, Sask. In attendance at the sod-turning ceremony were president Stephen Gray and CEO Chris Luczka, as well as Andrew Loewen of Canada ICI Capital, one of Harvest’s finance partners.

Gray and Luczka are both originally from Saskatoon, but Luczka has been coming to the Kootenays for his entire life.

“Call it the last 35 years,” he said. “I’ve skied at Kimberley since I was five years old, same thing with Fernie, same thing with Panorama, so this area is sort of like a second home to me.”

“We started off in Saskatoon. The big company that we both worked for was called Beto Development Corporation and that company has built 1100 units across western Canada over the past ten years. So we saw an opportunity in these smaller centres, that they’re not being serviced with rentals and so we started coming into the smaller towns in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan to start servicing some higher quality rentals.”

Luczka said the units will have regular market rent, and added they will be “new and higher quality than anything else that’s been built in the area in a while. He added that they’ve put in the regular parking the Cityt made for the site, based on their new zoning and that there will be parking for every unit in the building.

He expects units will be available to live in by late spring, 2024 and that people will be able to start applying within the next week.

“Harvest is expanding to the Kootenays and Kimberley is our first stop, just because we love it so much up here,” he said.



