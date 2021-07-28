A classroom is shown at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A classroom is shown at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Group calls for integration of early childhood education and school systems

People for Education says there are clear benefits to early childhood education

An advocacy group is calling for Canada to fully integrate child-care and early childhood education into its school systems.

A new report from People for Education says there are clear benefits to early childhood education, and current systems across the country aren’t up to muster.

The group says access to child care is inequitable, with prices and availability varying widely based on location.

It also says a lack of co-ordination between early childhood educators, elementary schools and high schools negates some of the benefits for kids who do have access.

People for Education says the priorities and learning mechanisms are not aligned between early childhood education and school systems, so students aren’t able to fully take advantage of the strong foundation set for them in preschool.

The group says the federal government’s commitment in this year’s budget to spend $30 billion over five years on child-care provides an opportunity to replace the disjoined system with a “continuum of education” that starts young.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Liberals take step on national child-care system, promise plan coming in 2021 budget

ChildcareEducation

Previous story
BREAKING: Evacuation order issued for 41 properties in Lazy Lake are due to wildfire
Next story
Some are not abiding by no backyard fire rules

Just Posted

David Harder, center, on the podium in Golden. Photo submitted
Kimberley mountain biker takes gold at Nationals

A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Interior Health issues warning as temperatures climb

Backyard fires are not allowed unless they are approved portable propane burners. Bulletin file
Some are not abiding by no backyard fire rules

The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire at midnight Saturday/Sunday, July 17/18. Trevor Crawley photo
BREAKING: Evacuation order issued for 41 properties in Lazy Lake are due to wildfire