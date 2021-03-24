A pharmacist prepares a dose of Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Halifax, March 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A pharmacist prepares a dose of Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Halifax, March 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Staff from airlines, hockey teams, PNE called to work in local clinics

Laid-off staff from WestJet, Air Canada, the Vancouver Canucks, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants and cruise ship services are among the companies lending their hospitality skills to B.C.’s mass COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Premier John Horgan announced the program Wednesday, saying the province will be paying part of the salaries for some of the 1,400 people signed up through 14 employers, those hardest hit by travel and other public health orders of the year-long pandemic. Some participating companies are covering the full pay of their employees to take part by serving as coordinators for the 170 community vaccination centres that are gearing up.

Other groups participating are Vancouver International Airport, the Abbotsford-based Fraser Valley Bandits basketball team, Tourism Whistler, the Canadian Red Cross, the B.C. Pavilion Corp. and Ceres Terminals Canada, which provides services for cruise ships that have been banned from B.C. ports until March of 2022.

Kathy deLisser, regional vice-president for Ceres Terminals Canada, said the program offers the company an opportunity to put idle people to work, and to keep teams together for when cruise ship and other international travel can resume.

The province has released a map showing the approximate location and type of community vaccination clinics here.

RELATED: B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

RELATED: B.C. fears Alaska effort for cruise ships to skip Canadian stops

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suez Canal blockage could affect shipments to Canada, experts say
Next story
Kimberley Fire Department conducts wildfire risk reduction work over winter

Just Posted

The City of Kimberley alongside the Province and Canfor conducted wildfire risk reduction work in lower Matthew Creek over the winter.
Kimberley Fire Department conducts wildfire risk reduction work over winter

The City of Kimberley, alongside Canfor and the Province of B.C. conducted… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Overdose crisis hits close to home; Racism, and the gang mentality; The deer of Cranbrook; Logging on Kootenay Lake

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

One of Kimberley’s two fire halls. Bulletin file
Fire department delivers annual report to Kimberley council

The Kimberley Fire Department delivered their 2020 statistical report to council on… Continue reading

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

Most Read