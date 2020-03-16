Health Auxiliary closes thrift stores, loan cupboards

The Kimberley Healthcare Auxiliary called into the Kimberley Bulletin on Monday, March 16 with the following message:

“With an abundance of concern the Kimberley Healthcare Auxiliary will be closing its shops and loan cupboard until further notice.

Because our loan cupboard is needed for the public for returning equipment and borrowing equipment, if anyone needs to get ahold of the loan cupboard call 250-427-2887 and leave a message in the answering machine and someone will get back to them.

A lot of the volunteers are elderly so we have concerns for them as well as the public.”

Coronavirus